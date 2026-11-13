Ulefone and RugOne have announced their appearance at GITEX Global 2026, along with the lineups that will be shown there. The trade show will take place from December 8 to December 11, 2026, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

Ulefone and RugOne will make an appearance at GITEX Global 2026 next month

The two brands will share Hall 11, Stand H41-B50. International distributors, retail partners, enterprise buyers, media representatives, and technology enthusiasts are all welcome for hands-on demonstrations and partnership discussions, the company said.

You’ll be able to find Ulefone’s smartphones, tablets, mini PCs, and wearables there. RugOne’s outdoor smartphones, smart communication devices, and modular accessories will also be present.

Ulefone will be bringing the Armor Pad 6 series, its tablets with big batteries, and other interesting features. The Armor Pad 6 Ultra, for example, integrates thermal imaging for utility inspections and industrial diagnostics.

The Armor X18 series will also be present, along with its Halo Dynamic Sound, Infinite Halo Light system, and a 200MP night vision camera. The ‘Pro’ version pairs the Helio G20 processor with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Ulefone will also be showing “products for everyday connectivity and workplace productivity.” The Ulefone Note 24 Pro and Note 23 Pro come to mind. Both of them come with Android 17 out of the box. More Ulefone products will be on offer.

The RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro will also be there along with its detachable action camera

As far as RugOne goes, the Xsnap 7 Pro is probably the most exciting device. That phone comes with a detachable action camera, the Xsnap Go. It’s a magnetic camera that supports 1080p recording with SteadyX stabilization and Horizon Lock.

The RugOne Xlink 7 will also make an appearance, which is the company’s compact sports walkie-talkie the size of an earbuds charging case. This walkie-talkie can operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 55°C.

The RugOne Xever 8 will also be there, a phone with the Swappable Battery 2.0 tech. It has a dual-latch security design with uninterrupted battery swapping. In other words, you can swap the battery while the phone is still running.

All that and more will be present at GITEX Global 2026 next month.