US Midterm Results Wipe Out 2.5 Trillion Dollars in Tech Market Value

Wall Street just delivered a brutal wake-up call to the tech industry after the latest US midterm election results triggered a historic market rout. Voters across the country elected candidates who actively campaigned on reining in AI development and stopping data center expansion. According to Dow Jones data, the resulting selloff wiped out nearly $2.5 trillion in market value from the tech-heavy Nasdaq in a single day.

Hardware makers at the heart of the AI boom saw their share prices tumble almost immediately as investors panicked over potential regulatory freezes. Nvidia lost more than $400 billion in market value after its stock dropped over 9%, while chipmakers AMD and Micron both plunged by more than 17%. SanDisk suffered a massive 22% drop, and Elon Musk’s Tesla fell nearly 11% following heavy political campaign spending that failed to stop the anti-AI voter turnout (via BBC).

Global markets react to data center bans

The market selloff quickly spilled into Asian trading overnight, forcing South Korea’s Kospi index down 8.5% and temporarily halting trades as SK Hynix fell 11.5%. Much of this voter pushback centers on the massive electricity and water resources required to run giant server farms around the clock. Newly elected Texas governor Gina Hinojosa ran her campaign on stopping new data center construction, while Senator Bernie Sanders publicly called for a national moratorium to protect local power grids.

Tech executives admitted during the WSJ Tech conference that the sheer scale of public hostility toward local data hubs caught them off guard. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman noted that tech companies must engage directly with local communities instead of expecting residents to welcome massive server facilities. Meta executive Dina Powell McCormick echoed that view, arguing that the tech sector needs to do a much better job showing regular people how AI actually benefits their daily lives.

Investors question return on hardware spending

Beyond fresh political headlines, the steep selloff highlights deeper worries about whether massive corporate investments in AI hardware will ever deliver matching financial returns. Wealth Club chief investment strategist Susannah Streeter pointed out that fears over data center delays are colliding directly with doubts about long-term profitability. Together, the magnificent seven tech giants lost over $1 trillion in market value during Thursday’s trading session alone.

Market analyst Ed Yardeni described the sharp decline as an inflated AI bubble rapidly letting out air rather than a complete economic collapse (via NBC). Tech enthusiasts and industry leaders now face a landscape where building faster hardware depends as much on local community approval as it does on raw engineering.