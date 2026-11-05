Instagram Edits Arrives on Mac With AI Agent Support & 4K Exports

Instagram’s editing app, Edits, is now available as a desktop app on macOS. The company says the desktop experience will let creators handle more “ambitious projects” that are not particularly suited for the mobile version. The main pitch here is that users can connect AI agents of their choice to Edits Desktop through MCP and use it to edit and tweak videos. The desktop version reportedly supports any AI agent, including Instagram’s own Muse.

Instagram’s Edits desktop app brings advanced editing tools

Much like the mobile version, the desktop app can stitch together multiple clips. Users can add audio tracks and visual effects to videos. It leverages the increased screen area to offer more fine-tuned controls. Meta says Edits will support multiple aspect ratios and watermark-free 4K exports.

Plans to update the app weekly

Edits on desktop also brings advanced tools, like a multi-track timeline, detailed audio waveforms, and color grading. It also supports keyboard shortcuts from other editing apps. The desktop version has access to Instagram’s audio library. Users can also publish videos directly to Instagram without leaving the app. The audio and text styles users have saved in the mobile app can also be accessed from the desktop version.

That said, users can’t edit the same project across mobile and desktop yet. The company notes that it’s working on cross-platform editing. It also plans to update the desktop app weekly.