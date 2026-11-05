WhatsApp's Expanded Events Tools Make It Easier to Plan Gatherings With Non-Users

WhatsApp has expanded its Events feature, making it easier for users to organize gatherings and invite people outside the platform. The new update will allow hosts to send invitations to individuals who do not have a WhatsApp account. Such invitees will be able to see event details and RSVP without signing up for the service.

WhatsApp adds guest invitations to its Events feature

Once updated, the expanded feature will be available in a dedicated Events section in WhatsApp. Users will be able to find their past and upcoming plans on a single page. Moreover, they will be able to manage events and check for RSVPs. The tech giant has confirmed that the feature will reach all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

Coming down to the actual changes, the hosts will now have more ways to customize their invitations. They can add a header photo to an event and send custom reminders to guests. Another big addition is the ability to send event invites to non-WhatsApp users. Until now, the hosts could only invite users on WhatsApp. With this update, guests will be able to view event details and respond to invitations without creating an account or installing the app.

Guests without WhatsApp accounts won’t have to worry about their privacy

Alongside the aforementioned changes, the update also includes a couple of privacy measures for guests without WhatsApp accounts. Their hosts’ phone numbers will not be visible to guests they do not know. Further, the venue details will remain hidden until the invitee RSVP.

The events feature has been on WhatsApp for quite a while now. However, its practicality has increased since non-WhatsApp users can finally receive invitations. Moreover, the move is part of the firm’s effort to make its services accessible beyond its existing user base. Last but not least, the move also puts WhatsApp in closer competition with services built specifically around organizing social gatherings, such as Partiful.