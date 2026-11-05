Agility Robotics Becomes First US Humanoid Robotics Company to Go Public

Nvidia-backed Agility Robotics Inc. will be the first humanoid company to go public in the U.S., marking a major milestone for the sector. The startup will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker AGLT, following its merger with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp. XI.

Agility Robotics takes its business to the US public market

“There’s something to be said for being first,” Agility CEO Peggy Johnson told Business Insider. “We will be able to set many of the metrics, if you will, on what customers need in a humanoid.” The merger valued Agility at around $2.5 billion. The company has around $465 million in funding before expenses, including a $201 million investment from several private investors led by Foxconn. Other major investors include Nvidia, Amazon, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Agility is among several companies developing humanoid robots designed to stand, walk, or roll on wheels. So far, companies have mainly used them in warehouses and factories. Chinese company Unitree went public in Shanghai in August. Agility became the first company in this sector to go public in the US.

It has around 400 employees and is expanding its relationship with GXO Logistics Inc. to deploy its robots at more facilities. It is also running a manufacturing pilot with AGCO. The company made around $1.8 million in revenue last year while reporting a $138.1 million net loss, as per the merger filings. More than half of the revenue came from five robots brought by one of its investors.

Betting big on its new robot, Digit 5

About $38 million of the company’s $138.1 million net loss came from non-cash expenses tied to employee stock awards. However, the company also spent $99.8 million in cash to run its business in 2025. The company lost $2.7 million on its sales, even before research and other operating expenses. “We expect to incur additional losses and higher operating expenses for the foreseeable future,” Agility said in SEC filings.

Agility hopes its newest robot, Digit 5, will help grow its business. Unlike earlier versions, Digit 5 is designed to work safely alongside people without requiring safety barriers. Interestingly, the company’s filings say it has more than $300 million in orders for 1,000 robots from a single customer. The customer will apparently pay to use these robots over three years. That said, things depend on Agility meeting delivery deadlines and delivering robots with the promised features.

This comes as the US tightens restrictions on foreign-made robots

The company is targeting deliveries in the first half of 2027, with general availability set for the end of that year. The public listing comes as the US tightens restrictions on foreign-made robots, potentially giving domestic manufacturers an advantage. In July, the FCC banned new foreign-made advanced robotic devices, including humanoid robots, quadrupeds, and some robot vacuums. For what it’s worth, Agility manufactures its Digit robots at a factory in Oregon.