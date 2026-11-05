Samsung's Galaxy Studio headphones could be travel-ready

The Samsung Galaxy Studio headphones have shown up in documentation at the FCC recently with a little tidbit of information about what the headphones are going to be like. The FCC documents don’t reveal everything about Samsung’s upcoming over-ear wireless headphones, but it reportedly reveals at least some design details.

The Samsung Galaxy Studio are Samsung’s upcoming of wireless headphones but more importantly, they’ll be a pair of over-ear headphones, a product category that Samsung hasn’t made anything in over ten years. Samsung’s return to this space is rumored to be a result of the company’s plans to compete with Sony and Apple for high-end noise cancelling headphones. Given the belief that these will be competing with Sony and Apple’s top options, it’s also reported that the Galaxy Studio will come with a high price tag. Though so far, no rumors have mentioned any potential dollar amounts.

The FCC documentation for the Galaxy Studio shows the headphones will be foldable

One of the key pieces of information that the FCC filing reveals is where the label placement will go on the headphones. In an image in the documentation, the label is shown to be placed on the inside part of the headphones that sits against the head, specifically on the headband part that connects to the ear cup. As part of this image, a hinge can be seen that’s used for ear cups that fold flat for travel. This reportedly indicates that the Galaxy Studio headphones will be able to fold up for more compact travel storage, similar to Sony WH-1000XM6. The hinge also appears to show a folding mechanism that lets them fold inward.

SamMobile also states that these new headphones will be available in two different color options. When Samsung launches them, the company will reportedly offer the Galaxy Studio in Beige and Black.