Claude Can Now Connect to Your Bank Account to Analyze Your Spending

Most people hate logging into half a dozen banking apps just to see how much money they spent on coffee or takeout over the weekend. Anthropic is tackling that daily hassle by building a dedicated AI-powered financial tracking feature right inside its Claude assistant that connects directly to your accounts, so you can ask plain questions about your habits and get instant answers.

Natural language chat replaces manual spreadsheets

Rather than forcing you to sort through raw transaction lists, Claude organizes your recent spending into clear categories like rent, groceries, and dining out. You can ask the bot if your monthly spending jumped compared to last month or where most of your paycheck actually went. The software also scans your activity to highlight hidden bank fees, duplicate charges, and sneaky subscription price hikes.

Beyond sorting daily purchases, the assistant explains confusing financial terms like interest rates and calculates exact yearly borrowing costs. Anthropic launched this feature to compete directly with similar account-linking tools already available in ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and even Meta’s Muse. Unlike typical budgeting apps, Claude delivers financial breakdowns without cluttering your screen with credit card ads or loan promotions.

A secure connection protects the user’s bank details

Of course, there are privacy concerns when linking bank accounts to an AI bot. With this in mind, Anthropic handles the link through Plaid. That setup grants the assistant read-only access to balances and up to two years of history without taking your actual bank password. Because access remains strictly read-only, the assistant cannot move cash, manage investments, or make transfers on your behalf.

Data protection stays front and center for anyone trusting an AI helper with their private bank statements. Anthropic explicitly confirms that chats inside the personal finance hub never train its future language models. Users retain full control over their financial data and can unlink their cards or bank accounts whenever they want.

Bringing zero-ad financial analysis straight into daily chats gives users a practical way to keep an eye on their money. The personal finance tool is rolling out in beta for paid Pro, Max, and Ultra subscribers based in the US. Anyone wanting to test the feature can sign up through the official Claude site, where plans start at $20 a month for Pro tier access.