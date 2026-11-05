Google Upgrades Its AI Video Generator to Make 15 Second Clips for Less

Anyone who has tried creating video with AI knows how annoying it gets when characters suddenly morph or small details glitch halfway through a render. Google DeepMind is updating its video generator to solve those exact headaches for everyday creators and editors. The general release of Google Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash brings longer clip lengths, lower rendering costs, and a simple chat interface for making quick visual edits.

The new model lets users generate native video clips running up to 15 seconds long, moving past the previous 10-second limit. Google also cut generation pricing by 30% down to $0.07 per second for 720p resolution video. You can set clip lengths in precise one-second steps between 3 and 15 seconds to fit social posts or short ad spots.

Chatting to tweak individual video details

Instead of throwing away a full clip when something looks off, you can now make turn-by-turn changes through a simple text conversation. This conversational editing lets you swap backgrounds, tweak lighting, or change aspect ratios across the entire 15-second shot without starting over. A layered drafting system also helps save cash by letting you fix details at 360p or 720p before upscaling your final cut to 1080p or 4K.

Character and product consistency gets a huge boost by letting the Gemini Omni model process reference photos, audio cues, and short 3-second motion clips. Faces, clothing cuts, brand logos, and packaging text stay stable across orbiting camera angles rather than distorting mid-scene. Official release notes from Google Cloud highlight virtual try-on examples where models rotate 360 degrees while keeping exact fabric folds intact.

Audio syncing and platform rollouts

The updated engine also handles continuous FPV drone shots and wide zoom-outs with far fewer awkward jump cuts along the way. Spoken dialogue sounds noticeably clearer too, offering better lip-syncing and handling distinct voices for multiple characters in the same shot. Google still notes that fast sports action and complex physics remain tricky areas that its engineers are actively working to refine.

Every generated clip includes an imperceptible SynthID watermark to mark synthetic media across web platforms. Developers can test the model right now through Google AI Studio and the Gemini API, while subscribers can find it inside Google Vids, Flow, and Google Ads. Dropping the price to $0.07 per second makes testing fresh video ideas much easier for creators heading into 2027.