Get ready to pay more for phones with a Samsung OLED panel

Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce a price increase for its smartphones in 2026, confirming higher starting prices for its Galaxy S26 series phones complete with OLED panels, a new Qualcomm chipset, and updated software among several other key changes from last year’s phones. What followed were price increases from other brands like Google, Apple, and even companies like Sony and Nintendo with prices going up on consoles. Laptops, too, now cost more for consumers, and RAM and storage are the main reason. These now cost more for manufacturers to acquire, which pushes up their bill of materials. That translated to higher prices for consumers.

Only now, it’s not just going to be RAM and storage driving up costs. Smartphones are reportedly going to go up again for a completely different, yet related reason. And it has to do with displays.

Samsung OLED panels will reportedly get a price increase in the future

It’s not clear just yet how many devices this will impact, but it’ll come down to whichever phones use OLED panels made by Samsung. According to ITHome, a Chinese supply chain source called Channel Gate says that Samsung has notified its suppliers to let them know that OLED panel costs are going to rise. The cost will be somewhere around $10 to $20 more than what they are now, with prices going up in 2027.

With this being the case, phones that use Samsung OLED panels will go up. That’s in addition to reportedly potential further price increases from RAM and storage costs. Samsung also uses its own OLED panels on its own devices, so Samsung phone prices are expected to go up as well. What isn’t clear is when price increases will start to happen and for which devices specifically, nor is it known what the price increases will amount to.