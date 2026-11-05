Mustache Protocol is the game Henry Cavill is making with Googlebook

Back on October 1, mega movie star and known PC gaming enthusiast Henry Cavill announced that he was partnering up with Google to make a video game using the new Googlebook laptops, and there’s now a bit of development on the details of that game, with Cavill officially announcing its title, Mustache Protocol.

Mustache Protocol isn’t a game you can currently play, but it is being developed now and both Google and Cavill are sharing the progress of its development through a series of episodes that will be published on YouTube. These aren’t full-length TV show episodes, but rather short little trailers if you will. The first episode is available as of November 4, and it’s 1 minute and 30 seconds long.

The Mustache Protocol game on Googlebook is meant to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health

As mentioned, Henry Cavill is an outwardly proud gamer. A viral video of him building a gaming PC started floating around several years ago, and he’s openly talked about his love of Warhammer 40K many times. But Cavill isn’t just building this game with Google because he loves games. He’s doing it more so to help raise awareness and money for men’s mental health.

The two are partnering with Movember to raise money for things like suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer in addition to men’s mental health awareness. For Google’s part, it says it will donate $11 to Movember every time someone plays the Mustache Protocol game, up to $500,000.

During the first episode of this project series, Cavill uses an HP Googlebook and a set of AI tools to start creating game mechanics and a particular style for the game through prompts. There’s not currently much actual detail on how everything is being created. But you can briefly see Cavill talking to Gemini on the Googlebook and asking it to do things for the game.