Realbotix Unveils $12,000 Desk Humanoids to Fight Loneliness

Most robotics companies try to build full walking humanoids, but making legs move naturally costs a fortune and takes years of engineering. A Las Vegas tech startup named Realbotix is trying something completely different by ditching legs altogether and focusing purely on the top half of the body. Their new Echo line consists of armless tabletop torsos built to sit on your desk and talk to you like a roomie.

The lineup includes four distinct models named Aria, Mila, Dave, and Amar, each sporting stylized hair and an animated head. Instead of robotic faces, these robots move their heads and mimic human expressions. The characters each have distinct personalities, from the quiet listener to the witty conversationalist.

AI engines drive desk companion conversations

Under the hood, these desk bots link up with popular AI engines like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to handle everyday banter. That multi-model software lets them jump between casual topics, answer general questions, or just keep you company while you work. Realbotix CEO Andrew Kiguel explained that the main goal is creating social companions that offer meaningful support in daily life.

The idea here is to tackle loneliness by giving people an approachable presence around the house without feeling like a cold metal machine. Realbotix stresses that these torsos are meant to assist and keep folks company rather than replace real human relationships. Starting with stationary tabletop bots gives the team a way to test what people actually want before trying to build mobile hardware.

Preorders launch ahead of US shipping dates

The company plans to showcase the Echo lineup publicly at CES 2027 in Las Vegas before sending out the first batch to buyers. Initial production will be small, with Realbotix capping the first run at 225 tabletop bots and 25 full-body models. Reserving one requires a $199 deposit, which you get back if the company fails to produce them. However, you’ll lose it if you change your mind.

Preorders for the tabletop bot start at $11,950, which is a fraction of the $59,950 price tag projected for their future walking model. Talking to the bot also requires a monthly subscription, starting at $19.99 for 10 hours of chat time and climbing to $39.99 for 40 hours. Orders are currently limited to US addresses, with the first tabletop units scheduled to ship in late 2027.