Apple’s Big 2027 iPhone Pro Redesign Reportedly Stops Short of One Big Change

There’s nothing inherently wrong with Apple’s latest iPhone design. However, it is a bit boring. This is because, for the most part, ever since the iPhone 12, Apple has used a very similar design language, which is flat edges all around the phone. Yes, we did see some minor iterations here and there, like a new camera module, but for all intents and purposes, they’re kind of similar. But that will change next year, as Apple’s next-gen iPhone Pro will undergo a massive redesign.

2027’s iPhone Pro to get a redesign

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this. We’ve come across various reports and rumors that for its 20th anniversary, the iPhone could introduce a radical redesign. Now, this rumor is being repeated by tipster Digital Chat Station in a post on Weibo.

Their post on Weibo was mainly about the base iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2, all of which are rumored for the early half of 2027. But the tipster also responded to a question about the next-gen iPhone Pro redesign. The person asked if the 20th anniversary model could have a holeless display, to which Digital Chat Station responded by saying no.

This is slightly different from what we have been hearing.

Past rumors suggested that Apple could actually go all-in with under-display cameras and Face ID. But if this post is accurate, that may no longer be happening. According to the post, the so-called “iPhone 20 Pro Max” will still feature a visible Dynamic Island and have holes, presumably for the front-facing camera and Face ID.

We’re not sure if Apple plans to shrink it further, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Not surprising

That being said, we can’t say we’re too surprised. Under-display cameras are a tech many companies have been chasing for years. However, we’ve yet to see one that actually looks good. Most of the time, it looks extremely soft and sometimes hazy. Like someone smeared Vaseline on the lens.

Even the iPhone Duo, which is the first iPhone to ever sport an under-display camera, didn’t pull it off. Honestly, it’s not really a big deal. It would be nice to see, but not really a dealbreaker. Other rumored design changes include a curved display that wraps around the sides of the phone. Oh, and a lot of use of glass and metal.