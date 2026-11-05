Xbox just turned your phone into a controller for cloud gaming on TVs

Microsoft is testing new control inputs for Xbox cloud gaming so players have more options in how to play their favorite games on devices like smart TVs. With cloud gaming on Xbox, which requires a subscription to Xbox Game Pass and has a limited amount of monthly hours, controlling your game characters has always been through methods like touch input when playing on phones, or through the use of an Xbox Core wireless controller.

Those methods are still viable, but today the Xbox team is introducing two new options. One of which is the new Xbox Nano controller that Microsoft announced last month. The more compact controller as the name Nano implies, is a pocketable Xbox controller that the company launched back on October 15, and it retails for $50. This little controller can be used for local Xbox play, but it has a neat little trick up its sleeve too. It’s called Cloud Connect.

Today Microsoft is previewing a new feature for players that lets them connect the Nano controller using Cloud Connect instead of Bluetooth, and this connects the controller directly to the server where the games are streaming from using your home’s Wi-Fi network. The Amazon Luna controller connects in basically the same way.

Xbox cloud gaming control inputs now include using your phone for gameplay on Smart TVs

One of the sales pitches of cloud gaming through Xbox is that you can connect to the servers on a bunch of different screens. This includes some smart TV models. Normally you would connect a controller for this, like the Xbox wireless controller using Bluetooth, or the new Nano controller with the Cloud Connect method.

But Xbox is also making it possible to use your phone as a touch input controller. Gameplay obviously shows up on your smart TV, but your phone’s touchscreen turns into an Xbox controller with inputs spread out across the display area. This is also a preview feature, and will need a supported Android or iOS device and a supported smart TV.