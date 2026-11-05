X’s Web App Is Getting a Speed Makeover That’s Long Overdue

Have you ever noticed that when you’re browsing you ever noticed that when you’re browsing X? If you have, it’s not just you. In fact, X has acknowledged this themselves. But there is good news because according to X, its updated web app is now faster than ever by a considerable margin.

X web app is now faster

In a post on its blog, the company says that its X web app is now faster. How much faster? By close to tenfold. “On the old web app, you’d stare at the X logo for more than 22 seconds before the first post appeared. On the new one, it shows up in 2.7.”

The company says, “That new web app replaces the three servers we used to run for people, search crawlers, and link previews with one. It already serves logged-out X.com and the pages search engines crawl. Signed-in X.com is next. We tested it with employees and testers on lite.x.com, and now we’re moving signed-in people over slowly, one country at a time.”

That being said, seeing as how the company is slowly rolling it out to users, you might not notice the changes yet. So if it’s still somewhat slow-ish for you, don’t worry, the changes should eventually make their way to you. Alternatively, you can always log out of your profile if you want to preview the changes. Or you can also try searching for X posts via search engines to get a taste of what’s to come.

What actually changed

So, how did X make its web app faster? Basically, the company ran three different background servers, each catering to who was visiting. You’d have one server that catered to logged-in users. Then there was another server for search engines. Lastly, there was another server for link previews.

X says that as a result, the code was fragmented and prone to errors. Ultimately, this resulted in slower loading speeds. Now, by merging everything into a unified server, it handles all types of visitors without duplicating the work.

X also trimmed down the code. This meant that whenever users loaded its page, on slow connections, it would create a bottleneck. And as a result, some users could stare at the screen for 20 seconds before anything was displayed. All in all, these are some pretty impressive improvements. Good news for those who rely on X daily for their news or entertainment.