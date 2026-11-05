Nintendo Switch 2 shipments took a nosedive after it went up $50

Nintendo Switch 2 shipments have fallen by a significant margin after Nintendo raised prices on the console by $50. Earlier this week, Nintendo held its most recent earnings call, and reported that since it raised prices on the hardware back in May, it led to a drop in sales throughout its first two quarters of the 2026 fiscal year that ended on September 30.

According to Nintendo’s figures, shipments of the Nintendo Switch 2 fell by nearly a whopping 38% compared to the same time the year prior. The console originally launched back in June of 2025. For hard numbers, Nintendo says it sold 6.49 million units for the second quarter of its second fiscal year. By comparison, it sold 10.36 million units in the second quarter of fiscal year back in 2025. So shipments decreased by 37.4%.

Sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 were significantly higher last year but it’s also important to remember that last year was the console’s launch period. The early adopters have all already acquired their consoles. That paired with the $50 price increase has whittled down interest and willingness to buy.

Nintendo Switch 2 shipments might see a resurgence with the launch of a big first-party title

Much like with the PS5, higher memory costs, plus the inclusion of US tariffs, resulted in Nintendo finally deciding to raise the price on the Switch 2 console earlier this year. That ultimately led to a decline in shipments of the console, but Nintendo has an ace up its sleeve.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake launched on November 5, and it’s already sitting at a 96 on metacritic, a mere three points below the original’s 99. With that kind of popularity and future glowing reviews, this is the kind of game that drives hardware sales. Nintendo’s release of the special 40th Anniversary Zelda Switch 2 console will also have helped bring numbers back up some, though the company won’t be reporting those numbers for a little while.