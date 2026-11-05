Does the Motorola Signature 27 support Qi2?

Everything about the Motorola Signature 27 is top-notch, the highest-spec available, except for Qi2 charging. Surprisingly, Motorola doesn’t even support Qi2 speeds. It’s not just that Motorola skipped the built-in magnets, but also the charging speeds. It instead uses Qi1.3.3, which means unless you use Motorola’s own wireless charger, you’re stuck at 15W.

Now, this is not all bad news, as you can still get a case with magnets and use MagSafe accessories like battery packs and tripods. But you won’t be getting that faster charging speed. Motorola will sell a 50W wireless charger, but it’s not available yet, so we don’t know the price.

Thankfully, the Motorola Signature 27 charging speed is incredibly fast at 90W, so you don’t even need to think about wireless charging. With a 7,000mAh battery, it should last for a long time, and 15W wireless charging would be a nightmare anyway. But if you spring for Motorola’s wireless charger, just keep in mind that the 50W charging will only work on Motorola phones.

No. MagSafe is Apple’s system, and Qi2 is the open standard it’s based on. The Signature 27 has neither the magnet ring nor Qi2 certification. It still charges on any standard Qi pad.

Put it in a case with a built-in magnet ring. Motorola told me the phone can connect to third-party Qi2-style accessories that way. Charging speed through those accessories will depend on the charger.

Up to 50W, but only with Motorola’s TurboPower 50W Wireless Charger, sold separately. Third-party wireless charging pads will max out at 15W.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL with PixelSnap and the iPhone 18 Pro Max with MagSafe.

No. Qi2 chargers fall back to standard Qi charging.