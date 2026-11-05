Samsung Doesn’t Have to Improve Cameras on Its Phones, but It Should

Samsung is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Apple is a close second at this point, based on Q3 2026 results, but Samsung is still at the top. The company is selling tons of phones a year, and people generally seem to love Samsung’s products. I am one of them; Samsung has improved exponentially over the years in a number of ways. Its software update game is (amongst) the best in the industry. It supports its devices for up to 7 years, and we’re talking full support with major Android OS updates included. One UI has come a long way in recent years, and it’s not only stable and fun to use, but offers the best customization options on Android, and so on.

Samsung is one of the best smartphone OEMs in the world

There are so many reasons to love the company. Samsung makes great products; that’s true whether you like the company or not. However, it’s not perfect. What always comes to mind when I’m using Samsung products, especially high-end ones, is the cameras. That’s one aspect of the company’s phones that I’m mostly disappointed with. That has been the case for years and years at this point. Why? Well, for a number of reasons. Samsung has a tendency to rehash the same camera sensors over and over for years. And yes, that goes for its flagship devices as well.

More or less, every competitor in the high-end range offers better and more modern camera sensors. That’s not all, though. The processing that Samsung offers also seems off to me more often than not. The saturation flex has been an issue for a long time, for example. It’s always something with the cameras on their phones, and often it’s more than one thing. Just to be clear, this is my opinion, though from what I’ve seen when talking to my colleagues who used a bevy of Samsung phones, from talking to colleagues from the industry, and general reactions online and from people around me… that’s more or less the general consensus.

The company can do so much more when it comes to camera performance

Samsung can do so much better than this. We live in an era where the Vivo X300 Ultra and OPPO Find X9 Ultra are upping the ante when it comes to camera performance… by a lot. Those are just some examples; the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also doing a fantastic job, as do some other phones on the market. Hasselblad, ZEISS, and Leica partnerships have proven to be successful for OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi, respectively. Not to mention that those companies tend to use much more modern sensors on the inside, plus some of them even have custom ISP (Image Signal Processors) on the inside to give them the edge. Photos that they can capture are… outstanding… especially if you know your way around a camera, of course. Even in auto mode, they’re levels above what Samsung is offering at the moment.

As I said in the title, Samsung doesn’t have to improve its camera, but it definitely should. Why doesn’t it have to? Won’t that hurt its standing in the market? Well, there are so many different levels to that question, actually. First and foremost, no, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will. The vast majority of people seem to be perfectly content with the camera performance from Samsung’s higher-end devices. The vast majority of them are not exactly demanding in that regard, and didn’t really experience anything better than what Samsung is offering. This is a good segue into the actual availability aspect.

The company is not forced to do so, mainly due to its sheer presence across the globe

Samsung’s phones are available pretty much everywhere. The same goes for Apple’s iPhones. The same cannot be said for the Vivo X300 Ultra, OPPO Find X9 Ultra, and other devices that are currently leading the market when it comes to camera performance. Those devices are available in China and a number of other regions, but their availability lags behind Samsung’s by… a lot. While the Vivo X300 Ultra and OPPO Find X9 Ultra are technically available in Europe, the availability is nowhere near what Samsung is offering. You really have to look to find a retailer in many European countries that offers either of those phones, and things with carriers are even worse. That all depends on the country you live in, of course.

When it comes to Samsung, it’s the complete opposite. More or less every retailer that handles smartphones will have a bunch of Samsung’s smartphones on offer. On top of that, pretty much every major carrier will have Samsung’s phones on offer, and that includes flagship-grade devices. They’ll usually be front-and-center in carrier stores as well, and very hard to miss. That plays a huge role in their perception and popularity. I live in Europe, and in most countries people have no idea what Vivo and OPPO are, let alone that they make some of the best smartphones on the market and currently the best camera phones. If they want to compete with Samsung and Apple, and close the gap in smartphone sales, they’ll have to invest a lot and increase their market presence… by a lot.

The very best camera smartphones are non-existent in the US market

Things in the US are even worse, as both of those brands are basically non-existent, and the same goes for almost every other competing brand from China. The whole situation with Huawei has managed to scare off a lot of companies, plus the US market is immensely difficult to penetrate. It’s a market that is very dependent on carriers. What does that mean, exactly? Well, the vast majority of them are buying smartphones through carriers. So if a phone is not readily available on a carrier, that is a problem. Don’t get me wrong, people in the EU do the same thing, but at a much lesser scale. Buying from retailers is much more prominent here.

So, Samsung really doesn’t need to drastically improve its camera game, but it definitely should. It doesn’t need to do so because the competition is not present in some of the most important smartphone markets in the world. It, however, should improve because its users deserve it. They deserve to get the very best Samsung can offer, and thus be on the same level as others. Samsung can do so much better when it comes to camera hardware and processing, and just because it’s not hard-pressed to do so, it still should.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung’s flagship, is a great example of… camera complacency

Let’s take the Galaxy S26 Ultra as an example: the company’s flagship. Just to give you an idea of what I’m talking about. That phone has four cameras on the back. A 200-megapixel main camera is its best one; that’s a 1/1.3-inch sensor. Then there’s a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/2.5-inch sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/2.52-inch sensor. The absolute worst camera sensor on the back is that 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/3.94-inch sensor. It’s not only very small, but it’s old, and the performance it offers doesn’t belong on a budget phone, let alone flagships.

The Vivo X300 Ultra, on the other hand, has three cameras on the back. A 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.12-inch sensor is backed by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. The last camera is a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size. All three of these cameras have ZEISS optics/lenses, and there’s also a T* coating on top. Vivo also has a custom ISP to go along with these cameras and the main processor inside the phone. That main chip is the same as in the Galaxy S26 Ultra: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Samsung’s best camera phone is several levels below the very best camera phone in the world

As you can see, all three cameras are notably larger than the ones in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and more modern as well. That T* coating also does a notably better job with reflections than what the Galaxy S26 Ultra is able to offer. That goes for processing too, though. Even the main camera, which represents the narrowest gap between devices, does a better job on the Vivo X300 Ultra, noticeably. The colors end up looking more natural, while the pictures offer more depth and detail. They look more professional, with a more natural bokeh effect. Night shots represent an even bigger difference.

You can imagine the difference between ultrawide and telephoto cameras, as the sensors are nowhere near comparable. The ones inside the Vivo X300 Ultra are notably larger. Even a 3x crop from the main camera sensor on the Vivo X300 Ultra yields better results than a dedicated 3x telephoto camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’s a shame to see Samsung staying put in terms of camera quality when we all know the company is capable of so, so much more than that. I would love to see some real camera innovation and improvement from the company’s phones moving forward, though it doesn’t seem like the Galaxy S27 (Ultra) will deliver in that regard.