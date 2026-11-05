Does the Motorola Signature 27 come with a charger?

No, unfortunately, the Motorola Signature 27 does not come with a charger in the box. It does include a USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM tool, and the usual paperwork.

That is a bit of good news, though, because it means the Signature 27 isn’t eSIM-only. But like most phones on the market today, it doesn’t include a charger in the box.

The Motorola Signature 27 also supports pretty fast charging. It supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. But you will need one of Motorola’s TurboPower chargers to get that full 90W charging speed. Luckily, Motorola offers the TurboPower 90W Charger and the TurboPower Duo-Port 125W Charger. These aren’t cheap, though, at $59 and $99, respectively. But they are the only way to get that full charging speed. Unlike other Chinese brands, these use USB-C PD, not USB-A.

You can still use a normal USB-C PD charger, but you might not hit the full fat 90W charging speed. It’ll likely be closer to 60W or 80W, which is still plenty fast.

Motorola Signature 27 Charging FAQ

Yes. Any Motorola TurboPower charger works, but only the 90W and 125W models reach full speed.

It uses Qi 1.3.3 with no built-in magnets. A magnetic case adds Qi2-style mounting.

7,000mAh typical, 6,790mAh rated.

Just the phone, a USB-C to USB-C cable, guides, and a SIM tool. There’s no power brick.

Up to 50W, but only with the TurboPower 50W Wireless Charger, which is sold separately.

Yes. It supports 5W reverse wireless charging for earbuds or a watch, and 4.5W reverse wired charging over USB-C.