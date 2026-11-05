Bluetooth Is Finally Getting the Speed Boost Audiophiles Wanted

Bluetooth is everywhere. A lot of the devices we use rely on Bluetooth, such as our wireless headphones, smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and more. For the most part it works, but come 2027, we can expect to see faster Bluetooth, and here’s why it’s going to be a significant upgrade.

Bluetooth is getting faster in 2027

According to an announcement by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, they are officially adopting Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT). It was initially an optional feature of Bluetooth Core 7.0, but it is now being formally adopted. It is also expected that the first devices that will utilize this tech will arrive in early 2027.

So, what is Bluetooth HDT, and why can we expect it to be faster in 2027? One of the features of Bluetooth HDT is the maximum supported bit rate of 2Mbps to 7.5Mbps. That’s almost four times higher on Bluetooth LE devices. But it’s not just about speed either. The new connection will be able to carry more data at the same time.

Now, all of this sounds rather technical, but there will be tangible real-world benefits that you can see and feel.

What can we expect?

Due to the higher bit rate and data, it means that higher-quality wireless audio is possible. Wireless earbuds and headphones are typically looked down on by audiophiles. Some still believe that wired audio devices are superior at delivering audio. However, the upgrade from Bluetooth HDT means more wireless devices can support lossless and Hi-Res audio.

There will also be enough bandwidth for complex spatial audio and even multi-channel surround sound setups.

But it doesn’t stop there. If you’ve ever had to update the firmware on your smartwatch, fitness band, or earbuds, it can take a while. This is because the update needs to be installed on your phone first, and then the wireless is brought over to your device. By increasing the bandwidth and speed, updates should, in theory, be a lot faster.

Health syncing could also be a lot faster too, especially if you’re continuously tracking and streaming your workout. So instead of waiting a few seconds for your phone to catch up to your smartwatch, it could be near instantaneous.