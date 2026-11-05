PS5 shipments are down but games like Wolverine helped drive growth

Sony is changing up the way it thinks about its PlayStation business in terms of how it becomes profitable, as Sony reports a drop in PS5 hardware shipments by 35% compared to a year ago, the company reported in its latest quarterly earnings call. Rather than focus on selling more PS5 consoles, Sony is backing off and shifting its attention to more of its software and services. Things like first-party game sales and growth in subscriptions like PlayStation Plus carried the PlayStation division through a profitable quarter, marking PlayStation’s strongest quarter in years. Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki had also previously stated that it no longer needs to aggressively sell PS5 consoles. Back in August, Totoki mentioned that the new strategy had already shifted to focusing on PS5 software.

According to Sony, it shipped 2.6 million PS5 consoles for Q2 2026, which is a drop by 35% compared to the same period a year prior when it sold 4 million PS5 consoles. Sony has already confirmed in the past that a PS5 price increase has contributed to the downward shift in sales for PS5 hardware. Software and services are an entirely different story. As PlayStation reported growth in multiple software and services-related segments.

While PS5 shipments drop, PlayStation reports growth in software sales and PlayStation Plus subscriptions

Sony’s PS5 shipments may be down, but its full-game software sales are up, and so are its subscription numbers for PlayStation Plus. Sony reports that for the quarter, PlayStation sold 88.2 million units of full-game software. 8.2 million of that was reportedly its first-party games, a 30% bump from the year prior. Marvel’s Wolverine is part of that with the game having launched back on September 15. Sony says the game sold 2.4 million copies within its first fifty days.

That’s still good, but by comparison, its trailing behind Sony’s other major first-party releases, like Spider-Man 2 which sold 2.5 million on launch day, and Ghost of Yotei which had reached 3.3 million in about a month. It’s also much lower in comparison to a game like Phantom Blade Zero. That game officially sold 4 million copies in under 72 hours, though that’s also not a PlayStation exclusive.

As for PlayStation Plus subscriptions, this was another strong segment for PlayStation. According to the company, Network Services, the segment that PlayStation Plus sits in, is up 19.5% compared to the same time last year, with monthly active users having grown to 127 million up from 119 million.