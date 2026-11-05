Apple’s iPhone Storage Upgrades Aren’t the Cash Cow They Used to Be

Upgrading storage on Apple’s products has to be one of the most painful experiences ever. For instance, going from 256GB to 512GB on the iPhone 18 Pro is a $200 increase. But it seems that’s where a lot of Apple’s profits lie, at least until now where according to the Wall Street Journal, iPhone storage isn’t as profitable anymore.

Apple’s iPhone storage isn’t so profitable these days

Like we said, Apple charges $200 to go from 256GB to 512GB on the iPhone 18 Pro. That’s the same amount they charged back in 2025 for the iPhone 17 Pro. However, the difference lies in Apple’s costs.

You see, back in 2025, Apple paid a mere $15 for the storage. This means that charging customers $200 meant its iPhone storage was extremely profitable at a markup of 1,233%. However, fast forward to today, Apple still charges $200, but they’re now buying the same memory for $66. This has dropped its profitability down to 203%.

This is the same for the rest of the storage upgrades. For instance, going from 512GB to 1TB now costs $600, up from $400. But Apple is making less profit. This is because back then, Apple only paid $42 for the storage but is now paying $192. This has dropped profitability from a whopping 852% to 212%.

Yes, that’s still a tidy profit, but it clearly isn’t what it used to be. It might also explain why Apple had to increase the cost of its products in order to keep its profit margins up. Or at least stop it from falling too much.

What’s going on?

So, why are Apple’s storage upgrades not as profitable anymore? If you guessed AI, you’d be right. AI companies are snapping up memory left and right. Memory makers are also shifting production from consumer-grade memory to HBM, leaving many companies like Apple high and dry.

As a result, remaining supply is being charged at a staggering premium. This is why Apple is reportedly seeking out alternative supply sources, like Chinese memory companies. Many believe this memory shortage will persist for the next few years, so if you can hold off on upgrading, maybe you should.