Galaxy Fit 4 App Leak Reveals Smartwatch-Like Features but a Major Battery Catch

Most budget fitness trackers stick to basic step counting and sleep monitoring to keep prices low. That simple formula might be changing soon if a new Samsung app leak is any indication. Screenshots from an official companion app published in the Galaxy Store show that the upcoming Galaxy Fit 4 is getting some serious smartwatch upgrades.

The new Galaxy Fit 4 Manager app showed up online as an extension for Samsung’s standard Galaxy Wearable software. Looking through the app menus reveals settings for custom watch faces, notification controls, and customizable side button shortcuts. Spotting an official manager app live on the Galaxy Store usually means Samsung is getting ready to launch the device very soon.

Unexpected wallet settings hint at mobile payments

The biggest surprise inside the app menu is a dedicated section for Samsung Wallet. Older Galaxy Fit models never included NFC chips, so users always had to pull out their phones to pay for groceries. While recent FCC filings only list Bluetooth 5.4 and leave out NFC details, having an wallet menu in the software suggests tap-to-pay could finally arrive on Samsung’s budget tracker (via SamMobile).

The leaked software also confirms that Samsung packed a physical speaker and a vibration motor into the new band. Having an onboard speaker means you will likely be able to answer phone calls directly from your wrist when connected to your phone. The app also includes a Find My Band tool that triggers audio alerts to help you locate the tracker when it slips between couch cushions.

New hardware features take a toll on battery life

Packed hardware upgrades usually mean higher power consumption, and the Galaxy Fit 4 appears to pay a real price here. Menu screenshots list an estimated battery life of just over four days on a full charge. That four-day estimate is a massive drop from the thirteen-day battery life Samsung claimed for the older Galaxy Fit 3.

Users will also get plenty of new watch faces, including options to set personal photos from the phone gallery as backgrounds. The band will also sync with Samsung Modes and Routines to adjust settings automatically when you start working out or heading to bed. With the companion app already sitting in the Galaxy Store, Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy Fit 4 in a matter of days.