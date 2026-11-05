Motorola Signature 27 Ranks Second on DXOMARK, and It Beat the iPhone 18 Pro in One Key Test

Today, Motorola officially announced the Signature 27. It includes a new DXOMark high score. Similar to the Razr Fold, Motorola also gave DXOMark early access to the Signature 27, and it earned some pretty high scores.

It gets a Gold Label from DXOMark with a score of 173. That puts it 2nd among all phones ever tested by DXOMark, with the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra as the only phone above it right now. It also earned the highest low-light score ever, at 151. The previous low-light high score was the iPhone 18 Pro at 150.

Unfortunately, the Signature 27 still suffers in a few categories, like Portrait Mode with a score of 160, which puts it behind the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra (169), vivo X300 Ultra (167), and the vivo X300 Pro (161), tying with the HONOR Magic 8 Pro and OPPO Find X9 Ultra. Still a very good score, but it doesn’t top the rankings.

Zoom is another sore spot for the Signature 27, with a score of 153, putting it in 8th place.

“This recognition reflects Motorola’s continued investment in advancing smartphone imaging quality through a combination of industry-leading hardware, intelligent software and close collaboration with imaging experts,” said Matt Biggerstaff, Director of Engineering, Camera Design at Motorola. “Over the last 5 years, we have improved more than 70 points on the DXOMARK rating system, more than twice the progress of the industry’s best, setting a new benchmark for what users can expect from a Motorola device and reinforcing our commitment to imaging quality.”

Motorola Signature 27 pre-orders open on November 19

Motorola announced the Signature 27 this morning, and pre-orders open November 19, with shipping starting a week later on November 26. This is a very expensive smartphone; in fact, it’s the most expensive slab phone Motorola has made so far. But the spec sheet doesn’t let it down. Motorola Signature 27 specs check nearly every box: a big battery, a big and bright display, impressive cameras, and the latest Qualcomm chipset.