One UI 9 Update Leaves Some Galaxy Phones Unable to Connect to Wi-Fi or SIM Cards

Installing a major software update usually makes your smartphone run smoother, but the latest rollout is causing real headaches for Samsung owners. Numerous Galaxy users report that updating to stable One UI 9 breaks basic wireless connections across several phone models. From random Wi-Fi drops to missing SIM cards entirely, this update is frustrating people who rely on their phones for daily work and communication.

Reports on Reddit and Samsung Community reflect how widespread these connectivity problems have become, as Android Authority highlights. Owners of premium devices like the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy Z Fold 7 face constant Wi-Fi disconnects throughout the day. At the same time, midrange options like the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and older Galaxy A52s fail to recognize physical SIM cards altogether.

Network bugs disrupt daily phone use

The Wi-Fi glitches show up in a few different ways depending on your specific home network setup. Some users notice their phones constantly drop connections and display a connection error message after just a couple of hours. Others report that their devices can only connect to older 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks while completely ignoring faster 5GHz bands.

Mobile data connections are also failing for users who expect seamless internet access away from home. People on the official Samsung forums mention that apps refuse to load unless their devices connect directly to an active Wi-Fi signal. Toggling airplane mode or turning off Wi-Fi 7 mode in developer options brings back temporary connectivity, but the drops keep returning after normal use.

Standard troubleshooting steps fail to fix connection glitches

Galaxy owners have tried almost every common fix to get their mobile signals back up and running smoothly. Resetting network, removing SIM cards and rebooting into safe mode do not resolve the bug. Even performing a full factory reset leaves affected phones unable to use mobile data without an active Wi-Fi connection.

Because these network drops started immediately after installing One UI 9, a software bug is clearly behind the issue rather than damaged hardware. Samsung has not released an official software patch yet, leaving affected users to rely on quick restarts while waiting for a permanent fix.