OpenAI Drops Secret NDAs and Promises to Pay Full Power Costs for Data Centers

Building massive artificial intelligence data centers across local towns is running into serious public pushback. Voters across the country just rejected dozens of ballot measures designed to speed up tech facility construction. OpenAI is responding with a new community policy that promises to pay full electricity costs and stop using secret agreements with city officials.

The new commitment follows election results where voters backed restrictions on data centers in ten different states. Analysis from Ballotpedia and CNBC showed that rising electric bills and heavy water usage drove most of the public opposition over the summer. OpenAI promises to cover every dollar of power and grid infrastructure costs so neighboring residents do not face higher utility rates.

Public official NDAs will no longer hide land deals

Local mayors and city councils will no longer have to sign strict non-disclosure agreements before reviewing project proposals. OpenAI plans to publish site plans, noise studies, and expected water demand directly to local residents. Keeping basic financial details transparent gives taxpayers a real voice when companies negotiate local grid access.

OpenAI is also rebranding its upcoming facilities as compute campuses to set them apart from standard industrial data centers. In Effingham County, Georgia, the company committed funds to cover free school lunches for 14,000 students while helping Georgia Power manage peak grid demand. Over in Pike County, Ohio, OpenAI teamed up with SB Energy to pledge 6 million dollars toward local childcare programs.

State lawmakers could turn community promises into legal standards

Company executives explain that publishing these ground rules early gives lawmakers a clear template for future energy regulations. OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane noted that these pledges build on months of discussions with local candidates and grid operators. The policy blueprint encourages states to protect everyday utility customers while expanding renewable energy infrastructure upgrades.

Earning back public trust will take more than releasing a clean policy document after a rough election cycle. Neighboring communities want concrete proof that tech companies will keep energy prices stable and protect local resources over time.