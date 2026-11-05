Here’s When Your OnePlus Phone Gets Android 17

If you own a OnePlus phone, Android 17 is coming soon. OPPO just shared exact November rollout dates for more OnePlus phones and tablets, including the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. That’s good news for anyone holding on to an older OnePlus device instead of moving to one of the newer Android phones.

Android Authority shared the updated schedule. The OnePlus 13R gets Android 17 today, November 5. The OnePlus 12 follows on November 17, then the OnePlus Pad 3 on November 18. The OnePlus Open gets it on November 24, and the Nord 6 and Nord CE6 finish out the month on November 26.

The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Pad 4 were first in line on October 29. The OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, and OnePlus 13s got it a day later.

OnePlus phones are getting ColorOS 17 now

This update is different from past years. OnePlus isn’t releasing OxygenOS 17. Instead, supported devices are moving to OPPO’s ColorOS 17, starting with Android 17. The two have shared most of their design and features for years, so the switch shouldn’t feel too strange. But it does mean the end of OxygenOS as a standalone brand.

ColorOS 17 brings a refreshed interface, smoother animations, better performance, and new AI features. Not every feature will be available on every device, though.

More OnePlus devices get the update in December. That includes the OnePlus 12R (plus its Genshin Impact Edition), OnePlus 11, Nord 5, Nord CE6 Lite, Nord CE5, Pad 2, and Pad Go 2. OPPO hasn’t shared exact dates for any of them yet.

The Nord 4, N6, N6x, N6 Lite, and Pad Lite will have to wait until the first quarter of 2027. In total, 24 OnePlus phones and tablets are getting Android 17.

The OnePlus Open getting another major update stands out. It’s the company’s only book-style foldable, and it launched back in 2023. The OnePlus 12 is also a nice surprise, since it launched more than two years ago.

Of course, OnePlus no longer officially sells phones in the US. But plenty of OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 15 owners here will still get these updates. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 16 already ships with Android 17 in China and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

Google has already pushed Android 17 to its Pixel phones, including the Pixel 11 lineup. Other brands like Samsung are now working through their own rollouts.