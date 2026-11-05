iPhone 18e Will Reportedly Focus on a Chip Upgrade and Little Else

According to a new report, the Apple iPhone 18e will focus on a chip upgrade and offer very few notable changes in general. The information comes from Fixed Focus Digital, a tipster.

The iPhone 18e won’t see many changes compared to its predecessor, it will get a new chip, though

He also said that it won’t look that much different from the regular iPhone 18 model. In fact, the phone could even retain a notch, despite the fact that a Dynamic Island has been mentioned in rumors. The tipster was not specific on that, though.

This information follows what Digital Chat Station, another tipster, said recently. He confirmed that the iPhone 18e will be powered by the Apple A20 processor and include a 6.12-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

So the phone will remain very compact, but unfortunately, it will not offer a high refresh rate. Considering that even budget Android phones utilize a 120Hz refresh rate these days, this won’t sit well with users.

A previous rumor suggested camera upgrades

The tipster also mentioned that the phone will feature a single 48-megapixel camera, so it will get an upgrade over the 12-megapixel one on the iPhone 17e. The front-facing camera could get an upgrade as well.

The Apple A20 chip that the company will allegedly use in this phone will be very similar to the Apple A20 Pro that is used in the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. It will probably feature one fewer GPU core, reminiscent of its predecessor.

The Apple iPhone 18e is expected to arrive around March next year. The phone is tipped to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2.

The price of the device is still a mystery, but it’s safe to assume it will cost more than its predecessor. The component prices are out of control, and Apple had to boost pricing of its existing models, so… it’s safe to assume the iPhone 18e will cost more than the iPhone 17e at launch.