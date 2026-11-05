OPPO’s First Wide Foldable Will Have Wider Availability Than Expected

According to a new report, OPPO’s first wide foldable will have wider availability than most of us expected. The phone in question is the OPPO Find N7, and no, it’s not expected to arrive anytime soon.

OPPO’s very first wide foldable will have wider availability than expected

The information is actually official, as it comes from an interview with one of OPPO’s regional Product Managers. That Product Manager works in Europe, and the info was shared by a local publication, Nixanbal, from Bulgaria.

He did not confirm that the OPPO Find N7 is a wide foldable, but he did reveal that the phone is expected to reach Europe. The OPPO Find N6 was not available in Europe at all, so this is a major change.

It is coming to Europe, unlike the Find N6

Do note that the OPPO Find N6 did get a global variant; it was just not launched in Europe. The OPPO Find N7 is rumored to switch to a wide foldable design, unless OPPO launches both versions under the N7 brand.

The OPPO Find N6 was a square foldable or a regular book-style foldable, while the OPPO Find N7 will compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Apple iPhone Duo, and other wide foldable phones out there.

The phone is expected to feature a 6,500mAh battery, a triple camera setup led by a 200MP main snapper, and two compelling 120Hz LTPO OLED displays.

This seems to be part of OPPO’s strategy for Europe. The company is making a big push towards Europe with its products, as both the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max are being pushed there.

The phone is not expected to arrive until (the end of) Q1 2027

The OPPO Find N6 was announced and released in March 2026, so we don’t believe the OPPO Find N7 will arrive before the end of Q1 2027. It remains to be seen, though; nothing has been confirmed just yet.