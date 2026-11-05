Motorola Signature 27 Is Official With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and a $1,599 Price Tag

Motorola is finally launching a true flagship in North America: the Signature 27. Motorola first teased this phone at Snapdragon Summit in September, and now it’s official with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

With that processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you can expect a high price tag. Motorola has confirmed that it will cost $1,599 in the US. Surprisingly, Motorola has now put the Canadian launch on hold. During our briefing, they did mention Canada, but now it’s just the US. All we know right now is that Motorola has said, “no availability in Canada at this time”. Leaving the door open for a later launch.

That’s a pretty hefty price tag and puts it ahead of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and even the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pixel 11 Pro XL.

The Motorola Signature 27 spec sheet is a beast Motorola Signature 27 Specs Dimensions 162.01 x 77.04 x 7.99mm Weight 227g Display 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo (tandem OLED), 1.5K Super HD, up to 120Hz, 12,000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated Color Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X (up to 24GB with RAM Boost) Storage 512GB UFS 4.1 Main Camera 50MP Sony LYTIA L910, f/1.6, 2.44µm Quad Pixel, 3.5° OIS, LOFIC, up to 8K video Telephoto 200MP periscope, 3x optical zoom, up to 100x Super Zoom Pro, OIS, up to 4K video Ultrawide 50MP, f/2.0, 122° field of view, up to 4K video Front Camera 50MP, f/1.9, up to 4K video Battery 7,000mAh silicon-carbon (6,790mAh rated) Charging 90W TurboPower wired, 50W TurboPower wireless, 5W reverse wireless, 4.5W reverse wired Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen, coaxial stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, 5 microphones Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 8, 6-antenna design Software Android 17, Gemini Intelligence, Motorola Qira, GrapheneOS support Updates 7 OS upgrades, up to 7 years of security updates Colors PANTONE Coal Smoke, PANTONE Capulet Olive View Device Specs

Motorola already announced some of the specs at Snapdragon Summit, so we knew that this was going to be a beast. But I don’t think any of us expected a spec sheet like this. We’re talking about a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo display (that’s a tandem OLED display on a phone), with peak brightness hitting 12,000nits. It also has 2,160Hz PWM dimming for those who suffer from low PWM rates.

Internally, you’re looking at the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is the only configuration available in North America. Other markets may get different variants, but like the Razr earlier this year, the US will have only one SKU.

Motorola has also stuck with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery in the Signature 27, about 35% larger than the Signature 26’s. It’s rated for 66 hours of usage on a charge, with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Unfortunately, it still has no built-in magnets, so it’s Qi2-ready but not magnetic out of the box.

Finally, the Motorola Signature 27 is the only smartphone with “Audio by Bang & Olufsen”. This “unlocks an elevated audio experience,” according to Motorola.

Pre-orders open on November 19

Pre-orders open in the US on November 19, and it’ll start shipping on November 26. So a pretty short pre-order period here.

It’ll be available from Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy. The carriers haven’t confirmed carrying the Signature 27, but we do know it will be universally unlocked. So you can take it to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or any MVNO and use it.

Motorola Signature 27 FAQ

The Motorola Signature 27 costs $1,599.99 in the US. That includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the only configuration available in North America.

Pre-orders open on November 19 at Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. The phone goes on sale on November 26 at the same retailers.

Yes. The Motorola Signature 27 is sold universally unlocked, so it works on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and MVNOs that run on their networks, like Visible, Mint Mobile, and US Mobile. None of the major carriers have confirmed they’ll sell it in-store yet.

Not at this time. Motorola says there’s “no availability in Canada at this time,” which leaves the door open for a launch later on.

No. The Motorola Signature 27 supports 50W wireless charging, but it doesn’t have built-in magnets. You’ll need a magnetic case to use MagSafe-style accessories.

No. Motorola doesn’t list a microSD card slot. The phone comes with 512GB of built-in storage, which should be plenty for most people.

No. Motorola doesn’t list a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you’ll need Bluetooth headphones or a USB-C adapter.