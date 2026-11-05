You Can Now Try Snap’s $2,195 Specs AR Glasses at a Los Angeles Pop-Up

A few months ago, Snap reintroduced its Specs AR glasses. I got to demo them at Snapdragon Summit, and they are pretty impressive, even if they are incredibly bulky and nerdy-looking. Now, you can actually walk into a store and try them.

Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel said on the company’s earnings call last night that “Our Specs First Look pop-up is now open at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, where visitors are trying Specs, meeting our team, and learning more about augmented reality.” So you can actually try them out in person, but there’s still no release date.

These AR glasses aren’t cheap, priced at $2,195. They’re among the more expensive AR glasses on the market right now. Even XREAL’s AURA, which uses Android XR as its platform, is priced at $1,099, and Meta’s AR glasses are priced around there, too.

This isn’t Snap’s first pair of AR glasses, but it will be the first to be released to consumers. Of course, the Specs glasses launched over a decade ago, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses we have now, but those weren’t AR or Augmented Reality.

Snap says that AI doubled its engineers’ output

Also on the call, Snap confirmed that AI has helped to double its engineers’ output, while also answering about 92% of help requests. Spiegel said that “AI is becoming a meaningful advantage for Snap, helping us improve our products faster, serve our community more effectively, and work more efficiently.”

Keep in mind that Snap has had some layoffs, dropping about 13% year over year to around 4,540 full-time employees. Despite this, Snap still turned a profit, largely thanks to AI helping increase employee output. Snap says that its Q3 revenue increased 14% year-over-year, but that wasn’t enough to keep the stock from dropping after hours. At the time of writing this, it’s down over 10%.