One iPhone Duo Fixed Itself Following a Drop… Well, Kind Of

Following all the negative iPhone Duo reports, a rather interesting and somewhat positive one has surfaced. One iPhone Duo actually managed to fix itself following a drop, kind of.

A user dropped his iPhone Duo, and following a scare, the phone actually fixed itself

So, what happened? A user on Reddit explained how his iPhone Duo fixed itself, so he didn’t have to go to the Apple Store. The unit was dropped onto a hard floor. When the owner picked it up and tried to unfold it, he felt resistance in the hinge.

That resistance reminded the owner of the stories he had heard since launch. Units whose displays have been cracking have experienced resistance as well, due to that metal piece that allegedly pierces the displays.

He closed the iPhone Duo and planned to go to the Apple Store. In a surprising turn of events, after about an hour, the user decided to open the iPhone Duo after all. The resistance persisted until a loud noise.

The phone unfolded after that noise, and it turned out to be perfectly fine. There was no bulge on the display, nor a crack. The phone continued to work perfectly fine after that.

Some other users experienced something similar, but without the drop factor

He’s not the only one who experienced this, though. Other iPhone Duo users have reported something similar, but without the drop aspect. As if something gets dislodged in the hinge and then slots itself back in. Those units could be defective, similar to the ones that break, but perhaps the defect wasn’t as bad. That’s just a guess, though.

As a reminder, Apple’s CEO did say that a very limited number of iPhone Duos are having issues, referring to displays cracking. He did confirm that the company is in the process of replacing those models.

The iPhone Duo is on sale at the moment, and it starts at $1,999. Do note that availability is limited, though that depends on where you live.