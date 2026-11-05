Another Smartphone With a 12,000mAh Battery Is Coming

Companies are continuing to experiment with batteries that are larger and larger. HONOR announced a smartphone with a 12,070mAh battery last month: the HONOR Win 2.

A recent rumor said that HONOR is also planning to bring a phone with a 14,000-15,000mAh battery to the market. 6,000-8,000mAh flagship phones have, on the other hand, become a standard in the smartphone world. That is true for flagship Android phones from China, at least.

A new 12,000mAh battery smartphone is coming, this time from OPPO

With that being said, OPPO has plans to compete with HONOR and announce a 12,000mAh smartphone as well. A model from the company, with the model number PNC110, was certified by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

That certification is interesting because of the battery capacity detail. The phone that got certified has a rated battery capacity of 11,640mAh. That probably means that its typical capacity will be 12,000mAh.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max already has a huge battery of 8,000mAh (7,150mAh in the EU), but this is on a whole other level. This battery capacity is 50% higher than the one in the company’s flagship.

What we do know now is which series this new phone will be announced under. We can only guess, but it won’t be a flagship phone; at least it doesn’t look like it.

That upcoming device will likely be a budget handset

The OPPO A7 Pro Max, for example, has a 10,000mAh battery on the inside. That’s a budget phone from the company. There’s a good chance this 12,000mAh phone will become its sibling.

One thing is for sure: OPPO keeps on pushing higher and higher battery capacities in its phones. The silicon-carbon tech made all of that possible without making the phones thick and heavy.