Sony Xperia 10 VIII & 10 VII Get Android 17, but Not the Full Experience

It’s always nice to see brands standing by their word and rolling out software updates for their devices. Today, Sony is pushing the Android 17 update to the Xperia 10 VIII and Xperia 10 VII. The company first started rolling out the OS upgrade back in September, starting with the Xperia 1 VIII. That said, these mid-range phones won’t get all the features that Sony’s flagship received.

Sony rolls out Android 17 update for Xperia 10 VIII and 10 VII

Android 17 brings a host of new features to the Xperia 10 VIII and VII. The Wallpaper & style feature brings refreshed wallpaper and clock designs. Users can customize icons by shape and style. Quick Settings panel is further customizable now. Users can resize and rearrange tiles as per their preference. Short descriptions can also be displayed on larger tiles.

The screen recording feature also gets an update. It now lets you record the entire screen or just the app. It’ll even allow users to record device and microphone audio at the same time. This could come in handy for content creators who want to record their screen along with their own commentary.

No Quick Share AirDrop support and upgraded AI Camera Assistant

While all this is good, the Xperia 10 VIII and VII will miss out on certain new features. Perhaps the biggest is the Quick Share AirDrop support. They will also miss out on the upgraded AI Camera Assistant experience. Both features seem exclusive to Xperia 1 VIII. Sony is also reportedly limiting Android 17’s Desktop mode to the Xperia 1 VIII, 1 VII, and 1 VI.

Unfortunately, the Xperia 10 VI will not get the Android 17 update. So, if you’re waiting for it, this news should be disappointing. Although Sony previously promised the update for the phone, it reversed its decision in October. Sony cites “limitations related to the device’s storage configuration” as the reason for not pushing the update to the device.