Samsung Galaxy S27 Lineup Will Use Three Different Chips; Here Are the Details

All four Samsung Galaxy S27 models have surfaced in the NBD database, and their processors have been listed. Do note that we’re talking about European models of all Galaxy S27 devices, though.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series will use three different chips

What’s interesting is that Samsung will be utilizing three different processors across these four smartphones. That’s a first. The Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will be powered by the Exynos 2700 processor in Europe, which is not surprising.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, on the other hand, is listed with the Qualcomm SM8950 chipset. That is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, for those of you who don’t know.

What about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra? Well, that phone is listed with the Qualcomm SM8975 processor, which is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

The cheapest two models will use the Exynos 2700 in most markets

Based on the information, it seems like the Galaxy S27 Pro will run that chip in most markets, although Korea remains uncertain, as noted. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are also expected to utilize the Exynos 2700 in most regions.

The US and a few other regions are expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in those two phones. Yes, the standard one, not the ‘Extreme’ variant, which will seemingly be reserved for the ‘Ultra’ model.

The ‘Pro’ and ‘Ultra’ models will also utilize slightly different chips

All four of these processors are 2nm chips, though, and all of them are immensely powerful. So, by the looks of things, the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will use the Exynos 2700 in most regions. The Galaxy S27 Pro could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 globally, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 globally.

You’ll also notice that all three phones are listed with 12GB of RAM, and these are their 256GB storage options. The Galaxy S27 is said to use a 6.3-inch display, the Galaxy S27+ a 6.7-inch panel, the Galaxy S27 Pro a 6.5-inch display, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra a 6.9-inch panel.

All four of these smartphones are expected to arrive in Q1 2027. They’ll most likely launch in January or February.