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I star flight details and door codes in Google Messages to skip frustrating search menus
By Jesse Hollington,2 days ago
Keeping life organized can be challenging at the best of times. In an ideal world, I'd copy and paste every confirmation and tracking number I receive into Google Keep. But when life gets busy, it's easy to trust Google Messages to keep track of all that stuff for me. It does, but key details can also get lost in the shuffle of everyday conversation.