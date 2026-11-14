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Google Pixel 11 Pro's most pointless feature just got a useful upgrade
By Rajesh Pandey,13 days ago
HiLight is one of the Pixel 11 Pro’s most pointless features. The LED light on the back has plenty of potential, but Google’s limited implementation holds it back. Thankfully, that’s starting to change. With Android 17 QPR2, Google expanded HiLight’s capabilities to work with the Messages app. But that's not the only addition. HiLight now also works with WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app.
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