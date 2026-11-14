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Google's Android XR smart glasses will hide faces from Gemini and ban real-time facial recognition
By Jade Bryan Jardinico,12 days ago
Privacy and security are the biggest concerns with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, with the public even calling them “perv glasses” because users might use them for illicit activities like secretly filming others without consent. And with Google's widely anticipated Android XR smart glasses, built by Samsung in...