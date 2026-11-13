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I spent years doing Google Drive tasks manually before discovering these quick shortcuts
By Jesse Hollington,9 days ago
Google Drive is more than just a digital filing cabinet. Its greatest superpowers are its sophisticated web app and tight integration with other Google services. That comes with a price, though: Google Drive has more than the usual number of knobs and buttons in its UI, making it easy to get lost in a sea of clicking and tapping.