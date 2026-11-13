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The most eye-catching Android phone on the market just scored a record discount
By Patrick Farmer,8 days ago
TL;DR: Amazon's early Black Friday sale has just dropped a deal that carves 25% off the Nothing Phone (3), knocking the flagship down to its lowest price on record. If you want your smartphone to turn heads, you can't do much better than the Nothing Phone (3). This is one of the most eye-catching Android phones on the market today, but it also comes with a powerful Snapdragon chip, a vibrant OLED display, and a fast-charging battery. Thanks to this 25% discount from Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's also cheaper than ever before.