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Google Messages has a new scam protection feature; here's why and how I turned it on
By Oluwaniyi Raji,4 days ago
I'd like to think I'm pretty good at spotting a scam. A text promising free money or a life-changing side hustle isn't going to get me. But scammers have new tricks now. The scams I'm worried about start with a package update, a job offer, or a simple hello. The sender chats for days before asking for anything, and by then I've let my guard down.