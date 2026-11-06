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Google’s big Googlebook update brings a 6GB memory boost and tackles Chrome crashes
By Rajesh Pandey,8 days ago
Googlebooks had a rocky start, with half-baked features and missing functionality. Google has been hard at work on improving the experience for early adopters, rolling out several updates in October to address the reported shortcomings. It is now rolling out the first update for Googlebooks in November, packed with enhancements.
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