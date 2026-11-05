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Garmin says MIP displays will stick around until the battery gap with OLED closes
By Timi Cantisano,7 days ago
Smartwatches are getting better and better every year. However, we still aren't seeing impressive battery-life gains from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. Garmin, however, has really harnessed the power of its components and software, offering different watch variants to serve a wide range of customers. Garmin's wearables deliver impressive...
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