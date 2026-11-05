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I dumped streaming apps for a local Android player; the difference was night and day
By Akshay Bhalla,2 days ago
Streaming content is getting more expensive than ever, with more ads and constant buffering during peak hours. Add juggling multiple app subscriptions and content constantly vanishing from libraries, and I switched back to how I consumed media in the mid-2000s. Whether it was Netflix, Disney+, Prime, or YouTube, watching movies...