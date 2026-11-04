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Google Messages pinned chats are getting a big iMessage-style makeover
By Sanuj Bhatia,3 days ago
Google Messages has started rolling out a new interface for pinned chats, alongside another change that makes searching through conversations easier. It's only been a day since Google started rolling out its refreshed app icon for Google Messages. Similar to the company's other recently updated apps, Google Messages has also received a new gradient-style icon. And now, it looks like Google is making some noticeable changes to the app's interface as well.