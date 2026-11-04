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The Galaxy S27 Pro could miss out on Qualcomm’s fastest chip
By Rajesh Pandey,2 days ago
Samsung plans to expand the Galaxy S27 family next year with a new Pro model. Leaks indicate the phone will sit below the S27 Ultra, featuring flagship specs but in a more compact form factor. But the S27 Pro may fall short of the Ultra in one key area. It could skip Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset in favor of its less powerful sibling.