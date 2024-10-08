Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Android Police

    Pixel Watch now alerts your phone when it's fully charged

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Google Pixel 8a, three months later: What I love and what still frustrates me
    Android Police8 hours ago
    Forget patch notes, Play Services will tell you what's new in Android and its suite of apps every month
    Android Police3 days ago
    Samsung will let you beta test One UI 7 on your Galaxy phone
    Android Police1 day ago
    The Google Pixel Tablet's speaker dock is free with this Prime Day deal
    Android Police2 days ago
    Google TV Streamer's Home Panel is coming to Chromecasts, and you may be able to activate it now
    Android Police7 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    These are the only 4 Android phones I’d recommend buying on sale during Prime Day
    Android Police2 days ago
    Is Big Tech going filmic on our smartphones? [Video]
    Android Police2 days ago
    YouTube for Android TV makes it easier than ever to swap between accounts
    Android Police1 day ago
    This Samsung Galaxy Watch is still the one to buy even though Prime Day is over
    Android Police16 hours ago
    Spooky new Google Phone audio emoji spotted in beta
    Android Police13 hours ago
    This nifty Wear OS app lets you activate your phone's hotspot from your smartwatch
    Android Police5 hours ago
    Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already more than 25% off for Prime Day
    Android Police1 day ago
    How to set up an emergency plan and communicate with family in a natural disaster
    Android Police1 day ago
    Your Google Messages chats are getting a glow up
    Android Police1 day ago
    Skip the Galaxy S24 Ultra — this budget alternative with a stylus is now just $230
    Android Police1 day ago
    With Apple TV Plus coming to Prime Video, watching on Android just got way easier
    Android Police17 hours ago
    Epic just won almost everything it asked for in its Google Play Store trial
    Android Police3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    4 ways the Play Store could change after Google ordered to offer alternatives to its app platform
    Android Police2 days ago
    YouTube is now hiding the skip button on mobile too
    Android Police3 days ago
    Becca Farsace picks the iPhone 16 Pro over the Pixel 9 Pro [Video]
    Android Police1 day ago
    This Samsung tablet is as cheap as Amazon's Fire Tablets for Prime Day
    Android Police2 days ago
    Google app tests a Material You 3 bottom bar, again
    Android Police5 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    The best smartphone gimbal of 2024 falls to an all-time low price
    Android Police19 hours ago
    I review tablets for a living — here are the 3 deals I'd buy this Prime Day
    Android Police2 days ago
    Sony's over-ear XM4 headphones drop way below their lowest price yet
    Android Police3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy