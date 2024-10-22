Open in App
    The ASUS ROG Phone 9 is dropping in November and could be the fastest phone around

    By Jay Bonggolto,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zksRk_0wGolCTm00

    What you need to know

    • ASUS has confirmed the ROG Phone 9 is making its debut on November 19, finally putting an end to months of leaks and speculation.
    • With the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the ROG Phone 9 could potentially set records as one of the fastest Android phones out there.
    • ASUS also teased a glimpse of the ROG Phone 9's unique design, featuring iconic LED lighting and a focus on enhanced gaming performance, hinted at by the tagline “AI on, game on.”

    ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 is on its way. After months of leaks and rumors, the gaming giant is ready to introduce its new flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform .

    The Taiwanese company sent out invites on Monday , but the big news for the ROG Phone 9 series is really just the launch date—November 19. With the new chipset, this phone could break speed records and be some of the fastest Android phones we’ve seen.

    ASUS' announcement puts the ROG Phone 9 in line to be one of the first smartphones to rock Qualcomm's latest processor, likely setting a new bar for performance next year.

    Adding to the hype around Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC, Xiaomi just confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 will be running on it too .

    ASUS not only confirmed the launch date but also gave us a sneak peek at the ROG Phone 9, showing off its unique design and major gaming upgrades. It still rocks the iconic LED lighting, and the "AI on, game on" tagline suggests even more AI tech to boost your gaming.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3No2Hv_0wGolCTm00

    (Image credit: ASUS)

    The ROG Phone 8 Pro showcased ASUS' take on AI in gaming, highlighting useful features like text recognition. But with new advancements like Google’s Circle to Search, its successor could dive into even more creative AI applications.

    While we’re still waiting on the specifics for the AI features and other specs, previous leaks have hinted that the ROG Phone 9 could come with 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and 65W wired charging.

    Going by earlier leaks, the next-generation gaming phone is set for a big display upgrade . ASUS says it's aiming to provide an unbeatable gaming experience, zeroing in on immersion and lag-free performance.

    Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, with its second-gen Oryon CPU and upgraded Adreno GPU, is built to deliver the top-notch gaming performance that the ROG Phone series is famous for.

