Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Android Central

    Gorilla Tag's creator is building the next-generation of social Quest games

    By Nicholas Sutrich,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NE1SW_0vt2iUGw00

    AC thVRsday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRzTX_0vt2iUGw00

    In his weekly column , Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

    When you step into Gorilla Tag, you'll quickly notice a distinct lack of menus. Pressing the menu button doesn't do anything at all — something that its creator says often results in false "bug reports" from some users. Tapping the face buttons doesn't perform an action. There's no inventory to manage. Even moving around the world doesn't require you to push a joystick. Instead, all you need is your arms, where you'll push off the world as if walking with them.

    It's a concept many in the VR community are deeply familiar and comfortable with, and this simplicity is one of the many reasons Gorilla Tag is the most popular game on the Meta Quest platform. While it won't likely topple Beat Saber in pure revenue generated for some time, the game is among the largest-grossing VR games of all time, recently topping $100 million in revenue. While it was started by one man, it's now run by a team of around a dozen people, and that team is hard at work on the next generation of social apps: Orion Drift.

    I had the chance to sit down with the developers at Another Axiom, the company that makes Gorilla Tag, including Kerestell, the Gorilla Tag creator who is also known as Lemming, at Meta Connect 2024. We had a great chat about accessibility and locomotion in VR, reminisced about the days when Echo VR was around, and of course, discussed what the future of social virtual interaction looks like in Orion Drift.

    Orion Drift: A different kind of game

    It's not just the controls that make Gorilla Tag different from other games. It's also the gameplay structure. While there are plenty of gameplay modes and objectives to complete, Gorilla Tag is largely a social experience at heart. When you start the game, you're immediately put into a world with other players and can navigate from there. Since there are no menus to use, you'll need to bumble around and find computer terminals that'll take you to other places.

    Of course, if you don't know where to go, all you'd need to do is ask another player. Kerestell told me this was designed after his favorite VR game, Echo VR, which had a similar sort of lobby structure that would encourage social interaction and put you in a play space rather than asking you to go through menus the moment you entered the game. It's a more natural form of social play that makes you feel like you're visiting a location rather than "playing a game," as Kerestell told me.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKKNV_0vt2iUGw00

    (Image credit: Another Axiom)

    I remember being jarred by this design the first time I entered Gorilla Tag and had no idea what to do, but other players quickly helped guide me to the next points to try. Orion Drift, Another Axiom's upcoming game, ramps this up by creating giant "lobbies" with up to 200 players in each one. Kerestell told me this design encourages community and connection as he reminisced about the days of Counter-Strike community servers where he would spend hours getting to know other players and making friends online in what was a new way at the time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrIAA_0vt2iUGw00

    (Image credit: Another Axiom)

    But unlike Gorilla Tag, Orion Drift doesn't take place on a planet. Rather, it's a zero gravity environment in space that's a lot more similar to Echo VR's trademark gameplay. When I sheepishly asked about the possibility of the team essentially remaking Echo VR, he coyly told me that there are certainly some similarities but the team doesn't want to try to make a better Echo since there's really no way to improve upon what made Echo uniquely amazing.

    Instead, Orion Drift's lobby or hub world will be filled with games and mini-games, all designed around the idea of keeping a community close together and playing together often. It's a far cry from the 5v5 shooters that have become so commonplace in the world of VR, all of which tend to rely too much on matchmaking algorithms and not enough on normal human interactions. The idea here is that you'll first meet people and then decide what you want to play rather than picking a game mode and hoping someone shows up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOuSw_0vt2iUGw00

    (Image credit: Another Axiom)

    It gets me excited about the concept in a way that Gorilla Tag never did. I was an Echo VR player for years, after all, so anything that resembles the great game that was taken away from its community too early entices me.

    I'm particularly excited about what sorts of games will be found inside Orion Drift. The team told me that the overall design of Orion Drift is to rapidly iterate new games and ideas the community puts forward, helping to focus on what its gaming population wants rather than hoping the games find a population. It's a formula that most studios couldn't pull off, but thanks to the immense success of Gorilla Tag and the pedigree that now comes with the Another Axiom name, it's one I think they could legitimately pull off.

    Orion Drift currently has a Discord , where you can request to join the Closed Early Access beta and test it out for yourself.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nothing OS 3 previewed ahead of beta launch with new customization options, AI, and more
    Android Central10 days ago
    Meta Quest 3S hands-on: Going all-in on affordable VR
    Android Central9 days ago
    Meta Orion hands-on: This is the future of AR glasses
    Android Central9 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meta Quest 3S vs. Quest 3: More similar than you'd expect
    Android Central9 days ago
    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is here, but one major thing is missing
    Android Central8 days ago
    The Amazfit Helio Ring just became a much more compelling smart ring
    Android Central8 days ago
    Android 16 codename revealed, with signs pointing to an earlier release
    Android Central3 days ago
    These budget phones' screen protection and water resistance might outdo most flagships
    Android Central11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson19 hours ago
    A big update is hitting your Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2
    Android Central10 days ago
    Google brings recording to Lens and floods AI Overviews with ads
    Android Central1 day ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post22 hours ago
    Google Maps expands Street View to more places and launches a time machine
    Android Central8 days ago
    Scoot over Assistant, Google's Gemini is making its way to past-gen Pixel Buds
    Android Central8 days ago
    X's (Twitter) block button is losing its bite
    Android Central10 days ago
    Galaxy S24 FE joins the flagship trio with a larger display and an upgraded Exynos chip
    Android Central8 days ago
    Pink is the new black, and Motorola is doing it in the most iconic way
    Android Central8 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Motorola's new Moto G phone now has 'military-grade' toughness and an IP68 rating
    Android Central1 day ago
    Wombat Willow Pro review: A unique full-size low-profile mechanical keyboard
    Android Central4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Meta AI gets a voice and will be able to 'see' your photos
    Android Central9 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra hands-on: AI on the big screen
    Android Central7 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    The new Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is all business, comes with five years of updates
    Android Central3 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    The Galaxy S25 could suffer from higher prices thanks to Qualcomm and MediaTek
    Android Central4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy