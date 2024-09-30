Open in App
    • Android Central

    Google Messages might add a special folder for annoying international texts

    By Nickolas Diaz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QV1co_0vobyuRR00

    What you need to know

    • Code within the recent Google Messages beta shows the company's plans to upgrade the app with spam detection for international texts.
    • The feature could come in the form of a "Cross-Country" folder, which may function similarly to the current Spam & Blocked bin.
    • Google recently rolled out Gemini in Messages to more devices and added texting with 911 through RCS-enabled chats over the summer.

    A deep dive into Google's messaging app may hold a few clues about some upcoming extra protection against spam.

    Code in the recent beta build for Google Messages shows the company is working on a "cross-country" spam folder. The unreleased feature has been spotted by AssembleDebug ( Android Authority ) in the app's recent messages.android_20240923_01_RC00 beta version.

    There are multiple strings within the app's beta code about this new cross-country folder and its uses. Google's early description of the function states international messages from "non-contacts" will be placed in a new cross-country "folder."

    However, if you received a message from a person, business, or anyone else, there may be options to move those texts. Messages shows options to shift texts from cross-country to your inbox. Additionally, it seems Google will deliver more insight about the feature through a "why is this message here" button.

    The publication suggests Google could implement different detection parameters for overseas messages to improve its spam detection and avoid false positives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Kfe_0vobyuRR00

    (Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

    Spam detection and "prevention" is a feature within Messages called "Spam & Blocked." Texts from senders that the app deems spam-worthy will be tossed into this inbox variant. The app already notifies users of a new message in Spam & Blocked in case it got it wrong, so perhaps we're looking at something similar for "Cross-Country."

    What's more, an option in Google Messages > Settings > Spam Protection lets you toggle this feature on or off. The tipster discovered that Google may give users a toggle for international spam, as well, to keep user agency at play.

    Spam detection for overseas texts is likely taking more time to develop as the tipster didn't have much to say about its potential launch.

    New happenings in Messages have been relatively quiet aside from Gemini becoming available for more people. The AI model is available in the app for devices with at least 6GB of RAM. Its use and experience mirrors that of the app or web-based version. Gemini in Messages lets users draft ideas, plan an upcoming event, and more.

    Additionally, Google Messages also welcomed texting with 911 authorities via RCS-enabled chats.

