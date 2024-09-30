Open in App
    The first OEM to drop Android 15 updates is one you'd never guess

    By Jay Bonggolto,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLo10_0vobybus00

    What you need to know

    • There are reports that Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 is hitting devices like the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and iQOO 12 ahead of its official September 30 release.
    • Vivo’s new update includes cool AI tools like an AI Eraser, a shadow removal tool, and Live Transcribe.
    • Traditionally, Google’s Pixel phones get updates first, but there’s been a lack of updates for the Pixel lineup despite Android 15 being available on the AOSP.

    Vivo just hit a big milestone by being the first to roll out Android 15 to its users, with Funtouch OS 15 now rolling out to a few flagship phones, leaving Google and Samsung in the dust.

    Ishan Agarwal’s scoop on X (formerly Twitter) says Vivo is pushing out the stable version of Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, to devices like the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro , and iQOO 12 (via Android Police ).

    Google and Samsung have usually led the charge when it comes to Android updates, with Pixel phones often being the first to get new versions. But even though the search giant recently dropped Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project , there’s been a noticeable lack of updates for the Pixel lineup.

    In a surprising twist, some Vivo users have already started receiving the Funtouch OS 15 update a few days ago, even though its official release was set for September 30.

    In theory, any other Android phone brand could've pulled off what Vivo did, thanks to Google making the Android 15 source code available on the AOSP at the start of September. This means any company can jump in and start creating their own customized versions of Android 15.

    Currently, the Pixel 9 series is on standby for the Android 15 update, which is likely to drop in mid-October. Meanwhile, Samsung hasn’t revealed anything about the One UI 7 beta update.

    Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 has added several AI-powered tools for its flagship devices, including an AI Eraser in the Gallery that’s expected to work like Google Photos’ Magic Editor, a shadow removal tool, and Live Transcribe.

    The updated software also steps up user privacy and connectivity with new perks like partial screen sharing and satellite connectivity support. The update is being rolled out in phases, so all eligible devices will be getting it over the next few days.

    While the Android 15 beta is out now, it’s not the final version just yet. If Google doesn’t wrap things up quickly, a few more manufacturers might just beat it to delivering stable Android 15 updates on their devices.

